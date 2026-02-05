Man City beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup final

Manchester, Feb 5 (IANS) Manchester City cruised into their 10th Carabao Cup final after sweeping aside holders Newcastle United 5-1 on aggregate in a dominant semi-final display at the Etihad Stadium.

Already 2-0 up from the first leg, City tightened their grip on the tie within six minutes of the return fixture when Omar Marmoush – handed a start in place of Erling Haaland – capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Omar Marmoush grabbed a brace and Tijjani Reijnders added a third as City opened up a 3-0 lead inside 32 minutes at the Etihad.

Newcastle pulled one back just past the hour-mark, but it was too little, too late as we recorded a resounding 5-1 scoreline over the two matches.

Marmoush pounced on a loose ball and saw his deflected effort loop over Aaron Ramsdale to settle any early nerves.

Ramsdale kept Newcastle afloat moments later with an outstanding save to deny Tijjani Reijnders, before the visitors carved out openings of their own.

James Trafford, however, produced two brave stops in quick succession, smothering at the feet of Joe Willock and then Anthony Gordon to preserve City’s advantage.

Those missed chances proved costly.

Marmoush doubled his tally on the half‑hour mark with a close‑range header, and Reijnders reacted quickest to a loose ball shortly before the interval to make it 3-0 on the night and effectively end the contest.

Newcastle improved after the break and were rewarded when Anthony Elanga curled a superb strike into the far corner on 62 minutes.

Harvey Barnes later had a goal ruled out, but by then the damage was done.

City professionally saw out the remainder of the match to book their place at Wembley, where Pep Guardiola’s side will meet Premier League leaders Arsenal in the final on March 22.