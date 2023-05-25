Kidambi Srikanth
J·May 25, 2023, 01:18 pm
Malaysia Masters: Prannoy, Srikanth cause upsets, Sindhu has it easy; Lakshya crashes out
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
French Open badminton: Srikanth defeats Lakshya, Sameer Verma defeats Ginting
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kidambi Srikanth suffers shock defeat as India settle for silver in Mixed Team badminton
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth Lose In Semifinals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sindhu, Srikanth Sail Into Korea Open Second Round
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.