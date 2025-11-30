Syed Modi International: Gayatri-Treesa retains women’s doubles title, Srikanth settles for silver in men's singles

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) The women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly retained their title in the Syed Modi International with a hard-fought win over Japan’s Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe, while former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth went down in the men’s singles final.

In the women’s doubles final, Gayatri and Treesa came back from a game down to beat Osawa and Tanabe 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 in an hour and 16 minutes to clinch the title, while Srikanth went down 16-21, 21-8, 20-22 in the men’s singles final at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy Hall in Lucknow on Sunday.

Playing only their second tournament after a long injury lay-off, which resulted in the absence of Gayatri, the Indian combination had reached the final without dropping a game. But in the summit clash, they needed time to get into their rhythm from a slightly difficult end, and that cost them the opening game.

But after that, the top seeds controlled the match brilliantly to claim the title.

Later in the men’s singles final, Kidambi Srikanth came close to ending his over five-year wait for a BWF World Tour title against Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong. After losing the opening game, the former world no. 1 bounced back to win the second game rather easily. He looked in control even in the decider as he took a 14-11 lead, only for Gunawan to take the next six points.

Srikanth responded by winning four points on the trot to regain the lead again, but Gunawan’s successful review at 19-19 gave him the first match point. Though the Indian saved that match point, he pushed the shuttle long on the second to finish as runners-up.

Japan’s Hina Akechi bagged the women’s singles title, beating Neslihan Arin of Turkey 21-16, 21-14 in the final.

Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title, while Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai were crowned the men’s doubles champions.

--IANS

bsk/