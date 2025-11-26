Syed Modi Badminton: Top seeds Unnati Hooda, Jason Teh make winning start; ex-champ Srikanth too advances

Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Top seeds Unnati Hooda and Jason Teh led the charge on Day 2 of the Syed Modi International 2025 badminton tournament at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, each beginning their campaigns with composed straight-games wins. Former champion Kidambi Srikanth also moved into the next round, rounding off a strong day for the tournament’s marquee names.

Women’s singles top seed Hooda overcame compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13, 21-18, showing sharp control in the rallies and a strong finish in both games. In Men’s Singles, top seed Teh of Singapore got past India’s Rithvik Sanjeevi 21-19, 21-17, staying steady in the tight moments to seal his place in the round of 16.

Former Syed Modi Tournament-winner Srikanth produced a fluent performance to defeat compatriot Kavin Thangam 21-13, 21-10, keeping his campaign on track as he eyes another deep run in Lucknow. Srikanth is seeded fifth in the tournament.

Among other key results, seventh seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj opened her women’s singles challenge with a confident 21-12, 21-14 win over Shreya Lele. Kiran George also advanced in the men’s singles section, beating Israel’s Daniil Dubovenko 21-17, 21-9.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Terry Hee and Jin Yujia of Singapore overcame India’s Ayush Makhija and Simran Singhi 23-21, 21-10. In an all-India clash between World Juniors medallists, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri edged out Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo 25-23, 21-14.

Young sisters Gayatri and Mansa Rawat added another win for the hosts, defeating Arathi Sunil and Varshini Viswanath 21-11, 21-18 in women’s doubles.

The 37th edition of the Syed Modi International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 level event, will be organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) with sanction from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, India, from November 25 to 30, 2025. It has a total prize of $240,000. The overall winner in the singles category will claim a cash prize of $18,000 each, along with 7000 points. The pair winning the doubles title will bag $18,960 while the runners-up will get $9,120.

India will be without the young sensational Ayush Shetty, who has withdrawn from the event.

--IANS

bsk/