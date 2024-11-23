Jharkhand election updates
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails
"Will win more than 40 seats in Jharkhand, Mahayuti to get 160 in Maharashtra": BJP's RP singh
I am hopeful that people here would support Samajwadi Party": Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav
EC writes to Nadda, Kharge over MCC complaints against their top leaders, asks them to comment on complaint of other party
First phase of voting in Jharkhand positive for alliance Congress Ghulam Ahmed Mir
Jharkhand polls: Voter turnout of 59.28 pc recorded till 3 pm, Seraikella-Kharsawan leads with 66.38 pc turnout
Uproot JMM-Congress govt to stop corruption: Amit Shah
Himmat hai toh samne se lado": Hemant Soren hits out at BJP