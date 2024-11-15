First phase of voting in Jharkhand positive for alliance Congress Ghulam Ahmed Mir

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Congress Jharkhand state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed confidence in his party's performance following the completion of the first phase of voting in the state and highlighted that despite limited resources and challenges, the INDI alliance worked tirelessly for the people.

Mir also criticized the BJP, stating that after 20 years of rule, the party had failed to deliver any tangible benefits to the people, while Congress and its alliance partners have consistently fulfilled their promises.

Speaking to ANI, Mir said, "The first phase of voting has been completed in Jharkhand. Our alliance is considering it as positive because we have worked for 5 years despite limited resources. Despite the Covid period, after political instability, our alliance helped people under the leadership of Hemant Soren."

"Even after 20 years of BJP rule, they could not provide any benefit to the people here. BJP makes slogans during elections but our alliance and Congress fulfill what they say," said Mir.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not allowing an illustration extending wishes to people on state foundation day to be published in the national newspapers.

On the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day on Friday, Hemant Soren took to X and wrote, "Today, on the foundation day of our great state Jharkhand, this message was to be published in the leading newspapers of the country in honour of the brave martyrs of Jharkhand, but the BJP did not allow this to happen."

"How can the BJP, which spends crores of rupees day and night to brighten its image, tolerate the praise of the brave martyrs of Jharkhand?" he added.

He further requested to spread the message to everyone. In the same post, he also extended his wishes on the occasion of State Foundation Day and the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

"Heartiest congratulations on Jharkhand State Foundation Day, today is a special day for us - the birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and State Foundation Day. Our rich culture, tribal, Indigenous heritage and natural wealth are our identity, our pride," Jharkhand Chief Minister's post reads.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar said that voting was conducted peacefully in 43 assembly constituencies on November 13.Notably, 43 assembly constituencies went to polls on November 13 in the first phase of state assembly polls, while elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

