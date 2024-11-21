"Will win more than 40 seats in Jharkhand, Mahayuti to get 160 in Maharashtra": BJP's RP singh

New Delhi [India]: As exit polls predicted victory for BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh said on Thursday that people want a double-engine government so that the Centre and state can work together and benefit people.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Exit polls are showing that we are going to form the government in both places. People have given us a huge blessing. We will win more than 40 seats in Jharkhand and Mahayuti will get more than 160 seats in Maharashtra. People want a double-engine government so that the Centre and the state work together and benefit people."

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

According to three exit polls Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, while one poll gives the majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

According to the Chanakya Strategies exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while the JMM-led alliance could win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

The BJP-led alliance includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)