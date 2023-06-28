Jalabhishek

Uttarakhand
·Jun 28, 2023, 02:58 pm

Kanwar Yatra: Large Number Of Devotees Reach Gangotri And Gomukh To Collect Ganga Water For 'Jalabhishek' Of Lord Shiva

Uttar Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Water From 155 Rivers Across The Globe Brought To Ayodhya For Ram Lalla's 'Jalabhishek'

Uttarakhand
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Large Number Of Devotees Reach Haridwar To Collect Ganga Water For 'Jalabhishek' Of Lord Shiva

