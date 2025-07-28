3rd Sawan Somwar: Massive turnout of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath and other Lord Shiva temples

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Devotees across the country thronged Lord Shiva temples with deep devotion and enthusiasm on the third Sawan Somwar, offering Jalabhishek and prayers.

From Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, devotees visited the Lord Shiva temple in hordes to pay obeisance. The religious fervour resonated among the devotees as they visited temples to offer prayers.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the sanctum was adorned with vibrant flowers. A grand Mangla Aarti was performed early in the morning, and thousands of devotees gathered to witness the divine decoration of Baba Vishwanath after offering sacred water.

Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar and Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra were seen showering flowers on the Kanwariyas waiting in long queues for darshan.

"The third Monday of Sawan witnessed a significant rise in the number of devotees," said Mishra.

“Since Sawan begins 15 days later in South India, today marked the first Monday for many devotees from the South. Anticipating this, we arranged advance barricading, German hangars, medical help desks, and distribution of ORS and glucose.”

ACP Ishan Soni confirmed that high-level security, including drone surveillance, had been put in place.

“A stakeholder approach was adopted with coordination from local markets and service providers to ensure smooth arrangements,” he added.

A devotee shared, “We have been waiting since morning. The crowd is huge, but the spiritual atmosphere and the sight of Baba Vishwanath are truly divine.”

A priest at the temple highlighted the religious importance of the site, stating, “There are two sacred Shivlings here – Dashashwamedh Mahadev and Brahmeshwar Mahadev. Kanwariyas first offered water to Mahadev before heading to Baba Vishwanath.”

Similar scenes were witnessed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where thousands of devotees gathered for Bhasma Aarti and Jalabhishek. Devotional chants and the sound of bells echoed through the temple.

In Prayagraj, crowds lined the Triveni Sangam, taking holy dips before offering prayers at nearby Shiva temples.

Teerth Purohit Gopal Das remarked, “After taking dips at the Sangam, devotees receive special blessings through their offerings to Lord Shiva.”

In Mubarakpur, devotees thronged the local Shiva temple since early morning, while in Ayodhya, SP Chakrapani Tripathi said, “Since 3 a.m., devotees have been performing Jalabhishek at Kshireshwar Nath and Nageshwar Nath temples with sacred Saryu water. All arrangements are in place.”

--IANS

rs/mr