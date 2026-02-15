CM Yogi Adityanath performs Rudrabhishek, prays for well-being of residents (Lead)

Gorakhpur, Feb 15 (IANS) On the holy festival of Maha Shivratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath Mandir and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all the residents.

Yogi Adiatyanath, also the Goraksh Peethadheeshwar of the temple, performed Dugdhabhishek-Jalabhishek at the ancient Mansarovar Temple in Andhiyari Bag and Piteshwar Nath Shiva Temple at Bharohia and prayed for the well-being of everyone.

After Janata Darshan this morning, CM Yogi Adityanath performed Panch Snan of Lord Shiva with milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar at Shakti Temple located on the first floor of Math in Gorakhnath Temple premises. Thereafter, Rudrabhishek was performed as per the rituals. Priests completed the Rudrabhishek rituals through chanting of grand mantras of Rudrashtadhyayi of Shukla Yajurveda Samhita.

After performing Rudrabhishek at Goraksh Peeth, the Chief Minister went to the ancient Mansarovar Temple at Andhiyari Bag and worshipped the Mahadev.

On the occasion, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, Mahant Ravindradass of Kalibari, etc were also present.

After the ceremony, CM Yogi also shared a message on X, stating, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, illuminated by the welfare consciousness of restraint, meditation, and Shivatva in Gorakhnath Temple, I performed Rudrabhishek with proper rituals and prayed for the welfare of humanity. Har Har Mahadev!"

He also reached Piteshwar Nath Shiva Temple in Bharohia at noon. Piteshwar Nath Temple has a deep connection with Goraksh Peeth. Chief Minister Yogi comes here every Mahashivratri to perform Jalabhishek.

After Jalabhishek, the Chief Minister met local public representatives and people in the premises of Guru Gorakhnath Vidya Peeth and enquired about their well-being.

He spoke to people, showered blessings on children, and also got photos clicked with some local players.

--IANS

mr/uk