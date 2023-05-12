ICAR
J·May 12, 2023, 04:26 am
Learning Management System and Language Labs will transform agricultural education in India
J·Apr 25, 2023, 11:35 pm
Launch Of Research Studies Published On Mann Ki Baat (Inner Thoughts) In Context Of Agriculture
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Collective efforts under the leadership of PM have more than doubled the income of lakhs of farmers: Tomar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Piyush holds second interactive meeting with Textile Advisory Group to review progress of work
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Tomar Visits National Mithun Research Center, ICAR Institute And Farm In Nagaland
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.