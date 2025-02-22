Shivraj Chouhan Highlights Integrated Farming for Higher Profits at Pusa Krishi Mela

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid emphasis on integrated farming and said that farmers can earn more profit by conducting multiple farming activities on the same land.

He inaugurated the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at Pusa Campus, in Delhi on Saturday.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "Viksit Bharat is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without development in farming. A lot of steps are being taken under the leadership of PM Modi. And one of them is Kisan Mela. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) prepares good quality seeds for many crops. Farmers should see the effect in the lands."

A demonstration was held on how the results vary when improved seeds are used, whether wheat, gram, lentils, or any other seed.

"How can integrated agriculture be done? In one piece of land how farmers can sow multiple crops to get more profits. Farmers can earn more profit by doing many types of activities from one acre of farm. For this, farmers from all over the country will come here and see many types of experiments. Advanced seeds are also available here. Start-ups have also come here. Our effort is that the research work done by scientists should directly be transferred from lab to land. We have also started 'Adhunik Krishi Chaupal' in which every month the research done will reach to the farmers and ICAR is working towards it," he said.

He further said that the exhibition would go on for three days.

"I am going tomorrow to Darbhanga to discuss with stake holders on the works that would be carried out by Makhana Board," he added.

In the Budget 2025-26 tabled Saturday, the government announced a Makhana Board be established in Bihar, a key grower of nutri-rich food. The board will work to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana.

The National Research Centre for Makhana (NRCM), Darbhanga, is a well-equipped facility dedicated to Makhana research and innovation, supported by a skilled team of scientists.

Its key achievements include developing high-yield makhana and thornless water chestnut varieties, introducing water-efficient and integrated farming systems, and launching Makhana-cum-fish farming. The cultivation practices of Indian Lotus, medicinal plants like Acorus calamus (Sweet flag) and Alocasia montana have also been established.

Several equipment/machines for Makhana popping and value-added products have been developed and licensed to manufacturers for commercialization namely Makhana seed washer, Makhana seed grader, Makhana seed primary roasting machine, Makhana seed popping machine, Popped Makhana grader and various type of value-added products.

The NRCM has trained thousands of farmers and entrepreneurs, driving regional industries and livelihoods. Makhana cultivation has expanded from approximately 13,000 to 35,000 hectares across multiple states. (ANI)