Centre to launch pilot project to revive diversified fish farming in Kuttanad

Kochi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a bid to rejuvenate the traditional aquaculture sector of Kerala's Kuttanad region, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Minority Affairs has unveiled a new pilot project that seeks to blend modern technology with traditional practices.

Union Minister George Kurian announced the initiative at a consultative meeting held at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The project aims to enhance the livelihood of fish farmers by introducing a mix of innovative and sustainable aquaculture models.

These include integrated fish farming, cage farming, biofloc technology, and the unique "one fish, one paddy" system, which allows for concurrent paddy cultivation and aquaculture.

The Department of Fisheries will also facilitate the formation of Fish Farmers Producers Organisations (FFPOs) to provide local farmers with greater bargaining power, access to markets, and institutional support.

"Enhancing livelihood for the region's farmers is the primary goal of this initiative," said Kurian.

He added that skill development and training programmes will be rolled out to equip farmers with the latest techniques in fish farming and related practices. In addition to production, the project will actively encourage start-ups in the fisheries sector, with a strong focus on post-harvest activities such as processing, cleaning, packaging, and trading.

This, officials said, would create new employment avenues and ensure greater value addition to fish products from the region.

Recognising the unique aquatic ecosystem of Kuttanad, the project will adopt distinct strategies for fresh and brackish water systems in Upper and Lower Kuttanad, respectively.

The expertise of research institutions, including ICAR institutes, central agencies, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), will be tapped to provide technical guidance and scientific support.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared immediately to ensure quick rollout and effective monitoring of outcomes.

The scheme is expected to provide long-term, sustainable benefits to the farming community in Kuttanad, a region often described as the "rice bowl of Kerala" but equally known for its rich fisheries potential.

The meeting was attended by former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Fisheries Development Commissioner Mohammed Koya, CMFRI Director Grinson George, Principal Scientist Imelda Joseph and representatives of various ICAR research institutes and central agencies.

