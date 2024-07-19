IAS
J·Jul 19, 2024, 03:23 pm
Agartala Flood Mitigation Project Wins First Prize In IAS Training Programme
J·Nov 17, 2023, 03:27 pm
AIIMS Rishikesh Signs MoU With SASPI Research, Education, Spread Awareness About Antimicrobial Resistance
J·Sep 01, 2023, 03:19 pm
Inland Waterways Powering The Growth Of India’s Economy: Sarbananda Sonowal
J·Aug 04, 2023, 05:36 pm
Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension till August 22, 2024
J·Jul 18, 2023, 10:45 pm
In major reshuffle, 29 officers appointed as joint secretaries in central govt departments
J·Jun 26, 2023, 02:47 pm
Gujarat IAS Officer Points Out Flaws In Education System; Minister Seeks Report
J·May 31, 2023, 02:02 pm
Ex-IAS Officer Gets Interim Anticipatory Bail In NRHM Scam
J·May 30, 2023, 02:12 pm
MoS Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates the first 20 All India Toppers of IAS/ Civil Services Exam 2022
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain appointed as government reshuffles senior bureaucracy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Minister urged to introduce scholarship scheme for UPSC aspirants in NE
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
AAP alleges Rs 1,300 cr scam against K'taka BJP ticket aspirant Anil Kumar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Murmu to government servants: Change for better thinking
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
MP IAS Officer Calls For Iran-Like System To Protect India's Culture In New Novel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3 UP IAS Officers Seek VRS Within A Week
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
4 siblings from UP's Langanj crack Civil Services exam
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Former IAS Officer Writes Book On Uttarakhand’s Temples
