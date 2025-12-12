After another controversial remark, MP govt transfers IAS officer Santosh Verma

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santosh Verma, whose controversial remarks on Brahmin girls and the High Court have sparked outrage.

In a late-night development on Thursday, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain stated that Verma, who was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department of the state, has been transferred to the General Administration Department (GAD).

However, the notice also mentioned that his appointment in the GAD has been put on hold. "Santosh Verma has been relieved from the Indian Administrative Service," the notice further read.

Sources in the government claimed that the state government has sent a recommendation to the Centre for his removal from the IAS.

Action came a day after Verma, whose comment on Brahmin women led to outrage, created another storm with his allegation that the high court stopped Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates from becoming civil judges.

Verma is the president of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes and ST Officers and Employees Association, also known as AJJAKS.

"It is the high court, and no one else, that blocks ST children from becoming civil judges," Verma has said during an AJJAKS's programme on Wednesday.

He has also stated that, "Only when our son becomes a civil judge will he become a high court judge. When our lineage is being destroyed, from whom will you expect justice? This is our last generation. Only we can fight this."

Verma, who has been facing strong protests from Brahmin and upper caste groups for weeks, is now under renewed pressure. Several organisations have accused him of repeatedly violating constitutional norms and have accused the government of deliberately avoiding action.

Earlier, he had said that the reservation should continue until a Brahmin donates his daughter to his son or allows him to make relationships (with his son). After his statement, Brahmin leaders from both the BJP and the Congress had demanded action against him.

Notably, he action came a day before the Brahmin Samaj United Front had announced a large-scale protest, declaring that they would protest outside the chief minister's house on December 14.

