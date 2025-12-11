MP CM takes action against IAS Santosh Verma, recommends dismissal

Bhopal, Dec 11 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has moved to dismiss IAS officer Santosh Verma after finding that his promotion was allegedly secured through forged documents, with a departmental inquiry concluding his conduct violated service rules, a government statement said on Thursday.

In a significant decision taken by the General Administration Department (GAD) under the Chief Minister’s directive, the state government has recommended Verma’s dismissal from the Indian Administrative Service to the Centre.

The official statement said that “fake and forged promotion orders” were prepared to elevate him from the State Administrative Service to the IAS cadre.

Criminal cases linked to these alleged fabrications are already pending in various courts.

The inquiry against Verma has revealed that he obtained an integrity certificate using fabricated documents. His response to the show-cause notice was deemed unsatisfactory, and authorities noted that he continued to make indecent and provocative statements even during the proceedings.

As a result, the government has decided to issue a formal charge sheet against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Verma has been at the centre of multiple controversies in recent months.

Reports from Indore courts suggest that he allegedly conspired with a judge to produce fabricated judgments in order to secure an acquittal in a domestic case, thereby clearing the path for his IAS promotion.

According to insiders, Verma manipulated judicial records to qualify for promotion through the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Beyond the forgery allegations, Verma has also faced backlash for his provocative remarks at public forums. In one viral video, he was heard making incendiary statements that drew sharp criticism from community organisations and the judiciary.

The government categorised these remarks as “serious misconduct” and a breach of service conduct rules, further strengthening the case for disciplinary action.

In compliance with the Chief Minister’s directive, the GAD has now removed Verma from his post as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture Department.

He has been attached to the GAD pool without any departmental assignment or work, effectively sidelining him from administrative responsibilities.

By recommending dismissal to the Centre and pursuing departmental charges, the state has signalled that fraudulent promotions and misconduct will not be tolerated.

The final decision now rests with the Union government, which will act on the proposal for Verma’s removal from the IAS.

--IANS

sktr/dan