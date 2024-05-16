Fatal Accident
J·May 16, 2024, 03:44 pm
Lightning strikes kill 11, injures two in Bengal's Malda district
J·Sep 29, 2023, 08:33 am
One pilgrim from Odisha dead, several injured in Bihar bus accident
J·Sep 28, 2023, 07:06 am
Three crushed to death by truck in Bihar's Nawada
J·Sep 22, 2023, 07:50 am
Two bike-borne youths killed in accident in Bengaluru
J·Sep 17, 2023, 04:30 am
Road accident claims three bizmen, truck driver in Mathura
J·Sep 11, 2023, 02:10 pm
2 youths killed as car rams divider, catches fire in Mumbai
