Two friends killed after SUV overturned on divider of GT Karnal Road in Delhi

New Delhi: An accident involving a Sport utility vehicle occurred on the GT Karnal Road in Delhi last night, claiming the lives of two friends, Kartik and Yashraj, who were returning from a trip to Shimla.

According to the police, the accident happened around 3:10 am when the SUV in which the two friends were travelling overturned on the central divider of the road.

The police received a PCR call about the accident and immediately rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, they found the SUV in an accidental condition and the two occupants injured. The injured persons were taken to SRHC hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 280/106(1) BNS and are investigating the incident. The damaged car has been seized and taken into police custody.

According to the police, Kartik and Yashraj had travelled to Shimla on January 11, 2025, and were returning via Kasol and Lahaul-Spiti. They had departed from Chandigarh for Delhi around 10:00 pm last night.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been shifted to BJRM Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and are trying to locate eyewitnesses. (ANI)