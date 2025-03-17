Fatal Vadodara Accident: Victim Cites Intoxication, Over-speeding

Vadodara: A victim of the Vadodara car accident has stated that the accused looked "intoxicated" and was over speeding for "enjoyment" purposes.

One woman has died and several others have sustained injuries after an over-speeding four-wheeler rammed into two-wheelers on March 14 in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, the victim of the car accident, demanded strict actions against the accused, stating that they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them.

Elaborating on the incident, Kewalani said that he, along with his siblings and neighbours, went for refreshment, and when they were on their way back, an over-speeding vehicle hit them from behind, leaving one dead on the spot and several others injured.

" Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshment. One of them was Hemali Patel, her husband is in critical condition...we were on our two-wheeler and suddenly, an overspeeding car rammed into our vehicle...when I fell, I was awake, and I saw that the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew through the air, husband and wife had suffered serious injuries. Such things can't be controlled through just fine...fine is not the solution, they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them...my brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right-hand elbow...the accused (Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) looked intoxicated...he was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes... Nobody in normal state could do and say such things..." Kewalani told ANI.

The brutal collision between a car and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara resulted in the death of one woman, whereas eight others were injured in the accident, police said on Saturday.

While the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were more than three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two activa vehicles and one EV (Electric Vehicle).

Komar said that the collision resulted in the death of one woman whereas eight others have been injured and multiple investigative teams are tracking the case.

While the police has registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident. The accused said that he went for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not attend any party. Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/ph, he further requested if he could be allowed to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident.

"We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control", accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia said.

"We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen...", he added. (ANI)