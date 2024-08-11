DRDO
J·Aug 11, 2024, 01:38 pm
India to begin production of LCA Mark2 jets by 2029, 5th gen fighter AMCA by 2035
J·May 01, 2024, 03:26 pm
IIT Roorkee-Based Startup Linear-AmpTech Triumphs In Dare To Dream 4.0 Contest With Its Groundbreaking Gun-Shot Detection Technology
J·May 01, 2024, 03:15 pm
India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System
J·Apr 17, 2024, 03:06 pm
SPACE, A Premier Testing & Evaluation Hub For Sonar Systems For Indian Navy, Set Up By DRDO, Inaugurated In Kerala
J·Apr 14, 2024, 03:32 pm
DRDO & Indian Army Conduct Successful Trials Of Indigenous Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Weapon System
J·Jan 18, 2024, 09:33 am
"We wouldn't let any piracy happen": Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar
J·Aug 17, 2023, 11:12 am
'Major void in scientific community': PM Modi condoles demise of former DRDO chief VS Arunachalam
J·Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 am
IIT Mandi Brings Academia, DRDO, DPSUs, And Armed Forces On One Platform To Foster Technologies
J·Jun 08, 2023, 08:15 am
‘Agni Prime’ ballistic missile successfully flight-tested by DRDO off Odisha coast
J·Jun 07, 2023, 03:19 pm
IIT Roorkee Professor Felicitated For Outstanding Contributions Towards Developing Technology For DRDO
J·May 25, 2023, 03:58 pm
Technologically Advanced Military Crucial To Protect Country's Interests: Rajnath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India successfully tests BMD interceptor missile
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
DRDO & AeSI Organise 14th Aero India International Seminar On ‘Aerospace And Defence Technologies-Way Forward’
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Madras Centre Of Excellence Working With DRDO On Advanced Defence Technologies Including Combat Vehicle Technologies
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India Successfully Test Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
DRDO’s Compendium On Low Intensity Conflict Products Released
