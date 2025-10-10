Rajasthan: Spy arrested for leaking sensitive information to ISI

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a man from Alwar for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused, identified as Mangat Singh, a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar district, was booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, said an official on Friday.

The official said that the arrest came as part of Operation Sindoor, under which Rajasthan Intelligence has been keeping a close watch on strategic areas across the state.

The official said that Alwar, being part of the National Capital Region (NCR), is considered a highly sensitive and strategically important location.

“During surveillance in the Alwar cantonment area, officials found Singh’s activities suspicious,” the official said.

He said that the investigations revealed that for the past two years, he had been in contact with handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.

“Singh was allegedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler posing under the pseudonym Isha Sharma, who offered her money in exchange for cooperation,” he said.

The official informed that he is accused of sharing sensitive information related to Alwar’s cantonment area and other strategic sites in India through social media platforms.

“After interrogation by various intelligence agencies at the Central Enquiry Centre, Jaipur, and a technical examination of his mobile phone, officials confirmed his involvement,” he said.

He added that a case was subsequently registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, at the Special Police Station, Jaipur.

“Mangat Singh was arrested by the CID (Intelligence), Rajasthan, on October 10, 2025,” the official said.

Earlier, the Police CID (Security) Intelligence on Tuesday arrested a suspected Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The accused, Mahendra Prasad (32), was employed as the manager of the DRDO Guest House at the Chandan Field Firing Range.

An official said that he was allegedly in constant touch with a Pakistani intelligence handler and was leaking sensitive information about India's defence activities.

The Rajasthan Police had also arrested a man recently in Jaisalmer district on charges of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

Vishnukant, IG CID, said the CID (Intelligence) unit of Rajasthan Police arrested Hanif Khan, a resident of Basanpeer Jooni in Jaisalmer.

According to the CID, Khan was sending confidential information about the Army to the Pakistani agency in exchange for money.

Vishnukant stated that the Intelligence team has been continuously monitoring espionage activities in the state.

--IANS

arc/dan