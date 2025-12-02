DRDO conducts high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) In a major leap towards self-reliance in defence technology, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

The complex dynamic test validated critical elements of the aircrew escape system, including canopy severance, ejection sequencing, and complete aircrew recovery at precisely controlled velocity, a press statement issued on Tuesday said.

Conducted in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the test used a dual-sled configuration carrying the forebody section of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

A sophisticated dual-sled system propelled the test article using phased firing of multiple solid-propellant rocket motors to achieve the exact velocity profile required for realistic simulation, the statement said.

An instrumented Anthropomorphic Test Dummy recorded crucial data on loads, moments, and accelerations experienced during ejection, while the entire sequence – from “canopy fragilisation” to safe recovery – was captured through high-speed onboard and ground-based imaging systems, it said.

Unlike static tests, this dynamic ejection trial represents the most rigorous method of evaluating ejection seat performance and canopy severance efficacy under real-world conditions, placing India among a select group of nations with fully indigenous capability to conduct such advanced tests, said the press release.

The test was witnessed by senior officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, and certifying agencies.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL, and industry partners on the achievement, calling it “a significant milestone for India’s indigenous defence capability and our journey towards self-reliance.”

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, also extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire DRDO team and associated organisations for the flawless execution of this highly complex demonstration.

With this success, India strengthens its ability to design, develop, and certify world-class pilot escape systems entirely in-house, enhancing the safety of aircrew flying indigenous combat aircraft and reinforcing the nation’s growing stature in cutting-edge aerospace technology.

--IANS

