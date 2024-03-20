Civil Services
J·Mar 20, 2024, 07:31 am
UPSC Civil Services Prelims postponed to June 16 due to Lok Sabha polls
J·Sep 13, 2023, 12:58 pm
SC directs release of UPSC mains admit cards to candidates for error or non-availability of certificates
J·Jun 14, 2023, 12:48 pm
SC displeased over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1934 with correct official description of posts
J·Jun 12, 2023, 04:19 pm
Bullied By Cops, Civil Services Aspirant In Lucknow Ends Life
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.