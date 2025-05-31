India’s Civil Services See Rise of Technical Experts in Top Roles

Specialists In Civil Services Increase...As years have been going on since last decade, mere graduates are being pushed aside.

Instead, highly technically qualified specialists --- research in nuclear science, procedures in atomic energy, physiology tricks, psychology-science of all entities, hugely qualified doctors, researchers of space kind, astronauts, ultra modern engineers, metallurgists et al --- persona thrive as Civil Servants --- they otherwise resemble "common denizens".

What's more about them?!?

They very soon reach at up to Secretary-level vibing directly with the ministers, even, Prime Minister, his PMO at the prestigious South Block at the Raisina Hill.

But in reality, they are nothing short of Isaac Newton to say the least, all set to catapult India + all round India to paramount crescendo all throughout the world, far above even the most advanced nations in the world.

Looking at the civil services other way round in the country today, it is only natural that India is all set to stride ahead far higher than ever before thereby stop calling the Civil Servants only as Babu in utter contempt disparagingly.

Since the 1950s, the Civil Servants were being addressed with utter contempt, some how or the other, as Babu, lowly placed clerk.

Direct fall out of it: The "Babu" though fully acclimatized with all rules, regulations, conventions, exceptions never gave their best to the country because of the rules.

Naturally, their works affected thus, the country's all round progresses as well.

It is no more so now, report the Civil Services officers' Boss C/o Personnel Ministry. It is clear from there that after dilly-dallying for many decades, the top level decision-takers --- they include all kinds of intellectuals from the Niti Aayog apart from others --- are going all out opting for all types of technical specialists so that this country truly is all round YUPPIE, continuously forward looking, relentlessly striving ahead for all round, all level international matching practicalities. No slackness in that, come what may.

To relentlessly sustain this, the current assured option for technical specialists of all kinds in all levels.

The country India because of this resoundingly improving in all sectors even those not thought of before. Then, they were simply dismissed as riff-raff. Today, they, along with others, are right at the forefront. ...Justifiably, thus, technical specialists of all types in all levels of the Civil Services are insidiously thriving silently setting new precedence in the country albeit, quietly without any mumbo-jumbo.