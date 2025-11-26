UPSC acts as guardian of India’s steel frame of governance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as the "guardian of India’s steel frame of governance".

During the centenary celebration of the premier recruiting body, the minister praised its century of service and urged it to adapt to emerging global challenges.

Dr Singh said the commission has been a pillar of integrity, fairness and transparency through pre‑ and post‑Independence eras.

He recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s description of the Civil Services as the "Steel Frame of India", adding that the UPSC "has lived up to the responsibility of being the guardian of this steel frame".

The minister noted that 2025 marks several historic milestones, including the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram, making it a year deeply intertwined with India’s cultural, constitutional, and nationalist heritage.

Dr Singh drew attention to several recent UPSC initiatives, including the 'Pratibha Setu' portal, which aims to provide opportunities for candidates who passed the Civil Services examination stages but did not advance to the final selection stage.

The portal connects them with private sector and institutional openings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Commission to continue evolving with emerging global realities such as artificial intelligence, climate change, cybersecurity, and national security.

"The leadership emerging from this institution has guided India’s executive system with sensitivity, ethics, and commitment to public service. As UPSC enters its second century, it will continue to play a defining role in shaping the future of governance in India," he said.

The UPSC is India’s premier constitutional body responsible for recruiting top government officers through a fair and competitive examination system.

--IANS

aar/vd