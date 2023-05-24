Cannes
J·May 24, 2023, 04:14 pm
Rhea Kapoor Drops Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor From Cannes Over The Years
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Holy Spider' stuns Cannes by showing nudity, sex strangling scenes
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' receives standing ovation at Cannes
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bollywood DoP, absent from Cannes, talks Ray restoration
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Anurag Thakur experiences A.R. Rahman's VR film 'Le Musk' at Cannes
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
AR Rahman in Cannes market with two films
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.