Sapna Choudhary thanks Mahesh Bhatt 'for understanding my life so deeply'

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Popular Haryanavi dancer, Sapna Choudhary, thanked filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, "for understanding my life so deeply" as she wished him on his 77th birthday on Saturday.

Bhatt is making a biopic on Sapna's life with the title "Madam Sapna."

Dropping two photos with the director, Sapna expressed her gratitude on her official Instagram handle, saying, "(Folded hands emoji) Bhatt Saab, Thank you for understanding my life so deeply…and presenting it to the world in the most beautiful way. (Red heart emoji) Aapne meri kahani ko sirf suna nahi, balki usse mehsoos kiya, samjha, aur duniya ke saamne ek nayi roshni mein rakha (sic).

(Flower emoji)From the bottom of my heart – Shukriya. Wishing you a wonderful 77th Birthday and a beautiful year ahead.

May your light, courage, and blessings keep inspiring us always. (Flower emoji)," she added.

"Madam Sapna" is expected to chronicle Sapna's motivating journey from an orchestra dancer, who made her way through the challenging terrains of Haryana, to the glamorous red carpet of Cannes.

Spilling his excitement, Bhatt shared that Sapna's story is not just a tale of personal triumph but also a reflection of the changing dynamics of our society. He called "Madam Sapna" a tribute to the strength and resilience of every woman who dares to dream.

Moreover, Sapna took to the photo-sharing app and penned, "Life has never been easy—this is a truth we all share. But the struggles we face, the battles we fight, differ for each one of us. Those who know me understand that my journey has never been a bed of roses. Yet, here I am, standing tall, not just for myself, but for everyone who has believed in me."

"Now, it’s time to share my story, not just as Sapna Choudhary, but as a voice for all those who have faced their own battles and risen above. Through the lens of Shining Sun Studios, my journey will unfold—raw, real, and unfiltered," she added.

