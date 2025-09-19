Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput congratulate Karan Johar as "Homebound" gets selected for Oscars 2026

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar's “Homebound” has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026. Ever since the news was announced, Karan Johar’s friends from the Bollywood industry took to their social media accounts to express their joy and congratulate the team of the movie for their big achievement.

Karan Johar's good friend and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account in congratulating Karan and the Homebound team for their success. Sharing a poster of the movie, Kareena wrote, “Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. To the incredible @neeraj.ghaywan, @adarpoonawalla, @apoorva1972, @ishaankhatter, @janhvikapoor, @vishaljethwa06, @reem_sameer8, and @dharmamovies. This is one film I can’t wait to watch.”

Mira Rajput also took to her social media account in congratulating the entire team of Homebound, especially her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter, who plays an important role in the Oscar-nominated movie. Sharing the poster of Homebound, Mira wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS…” in bold letters.

Post the announcement, Karan Johar, in a statement, shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.” "Homebound" has been selected under the Best International Feature category at Oscars 2026 as India's official entry. Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Janvhi too took to her social media account to share her excitement. She wrote, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter this movie and even its journey have been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September :)"

For the uninitiated, “Homebound” premiered at the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

