Board of Peace

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 12:54 PM

India attended Board of Peace meeting as an observer: MEA

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 05:01 AM

Norway reiterates rejection of Trump's 'Board of Peace' after US claim

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 03:12 AM

Trump pushes to expand ‘Board of Peace’ beyond Gaza, position it above UN

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 12:57 AM

World Bank to manage Gaza reconstruction fund: Ajay Banga

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 17, 2026, 02:50 AM

Trump's 'Board of Peace' to convene in Washington this week 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2026, 01:45 PM

Russia to skip first meeting of Board of Peace

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2026, 12:32 PM

India backs efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia: MEA

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 05, 2026, 03:48 PM

Pakistan's loyalty to Iran undermines credibility as US ally: Report

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 02:40 AM

Trump praises Egypt, claims Gaza calm, warns Iran at Davos event

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 03:42 AM

Trump’s proposed board of peace to have no membership fees, says US official