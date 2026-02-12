India backs efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is examining the invitation received from the United States to join the Board of Peace - the US-backed effort to establish peace and begin reconstruction and economic revival in Gaza.

The first session of the newly-formed Board of Peace is scheduled for February 19.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance of supporting efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia. He also answered a query on whether India would be joining the first proposed meeting of the Gaza Peace Board.

"We have received an invitation from the US side to join the Board of Peace. We are currently examining the proposal. As you know, India has consistently supported efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia. Our Prime Minister has welcomed the initiative that provides a pathway towards long-term and sustainable peace in the region, including Gaza," he said.

On February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with the US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, PM Modi expressed India's support for Trump's efforts for peace and termed the US President's leadership vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Last month, Trump launched the Board of Peace at Davos, outlining a US-backed effort to lock in peace, open crossings, demilitarise armed groups, and begin a long-term reconstruction and economic revival in Gaza. The launch followed the signing of the Board of Peace charter.

“This is a very exciting day,” Trump said as he described the initiative as a shift from war to rebuilding.

Trump later framed Gaza’s future in economic terms, arguing that redevelopment and geography could reshape the territory's prospects.

“I’m a real estate person at heart, and it’s all about location,” Trump said. “Look at this location on the sea. Look at this beautiful piece of property, what it could be for so many people.”

