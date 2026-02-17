Trump's 'Board of Peace' to convene in Washington this week 

Washington, Feb 17 (IANS) President Donald Trump’s newly formed “Board of Peace” will convene in Washington this week, with member states committing more than $5 billion toward rebuilding Gaza and deploying personnel for stabilisation efforts.

The meeting will mark the first official gathering of the body since its founding in January. Trump arrived at the White House Monday night, after spending the long weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“We have the greatest leaders in the world joining the board of peace, and we'll be doing it in conjunction with, in some cases, the United Nations,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Florida.

A day earlier, he posted on Truth Social that the Board of Peace would be committing USD5 billion for Gaza.

“On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans,” Trump wrote. .

He added, “The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman.”

The initiative was formally launched last month in Davos. “Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza -- WORLD PEACE!”

More than two dozen countries have accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace. They include Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. None of the United States’ major European allies has joined. Several have expressed concern that the body could supersede the United Nations.

During the Davos signing ceremony, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, outlined a “master plan” for post-war Gaza. The proposal includes hundreds of skyscrapers, new cities and a coastal tourism zone. Kushner said construction would take “two or three years” and require “at least $25 billion” in investment. He added that the immediate focus would be on humanitarian aid.

Trump also called on Hamas to meet security conditions tied to the broader peace plan. “Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarisation,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Indonesia’s military has announced it was preparing to contribute peacekeeping forces as part of the initiative.

Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono said around 1,000 troops could be ready to deploy by early April, with the number potentially rising to 8,000 pending final approval from President Prabowo Subianto. The Indonesian government said the force would not engage in combat and would focus on stabilisation and humanitarian support.

The Washington meeting comes days after a second round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva. Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if Iran does not curb its nuclear program.

--IANS

lkj/rs