Basavaraj Bommai
J·Jul 31, 2024, 12:42 pm
"Congress insulting the whole country by asking for caste census" says BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai
J·Feb 06, 2024, 07:56 am
Karnataka High Court asks CM Siddaramaiah to appear physically in case on March 6
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:59 am
"Talking to legal experts should have been done long ago": Former Karnataka CM Bommai on Cauvery water row
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:58 am
Alliance with JD (S) inevitable for fight against 'cursed' Cong govt in K'taka: Ex-CM Bommai
J·May 13, 2023, 07:56 am
K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in LS elections
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP second candidates' list in a day or two: Karnataka CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in K'taka, to address public rally (Ld)
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CM Bommai raises loan term limitations and agri subsidies in Karnataka budget
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kannada will repel Maha like Indian Army: CM Bommai
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Minority voter names retained on list: CM K'taka
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka CM: Government impartially investigating voters' list revision
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka Congress alleges BJP's voter ID fraud and demands the resignation of the CM
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Upper Bhadra scheme will be K'taka's first national project, says Bommai
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Our work will respond,' says Bommai in response to Cong's SayCM campaign
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Vijayan meets Bommai in B'luru, discusses major railway projects
