Basavaraj Bommai



Jul 31, 2024, 12:42 pm

"Congress insulting the whole country by asking for caste census" says BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai


Karnataka

Feb 06, 2024, 07:56 am

Karnataka High Court asks CM Siddaramaiah to appear physically in case on March 6


Karnataka

Sep 30, 2023, 07:59 am

"Talking to legal experts should have been done long ago": Former Karnataka CM Bommai on Cauvery water row


Karnataka

Sep 12, 2023, 09:58 am

Alliance with JD (S) inevitable for fight against 'cursed' Cong govt in K'taka: Ex-CM Bommai


Karnataka

May 13, 2023, 07:56 am

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in LS elections



Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

BJP second candidates' list in a day or two: Karnataka CM


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in K'taka, to address public rally (Ld)


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

CM Bommai raises loan term limitations and agri subsidies in Karnataka budget


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Kannada will repel Maha like Indian Army: CM Bommai


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Minority voter names retained on list: CM K'taka


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

K'taka CM: Government impartially investigating voters' list revision


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

K'taka Congress alleges BJP's voter ID fraud and demands the resignation of the CM


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Upper Bhadra scheme will be K'taka's first national project, says Bommai


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

'Our work will respond,' says Bommai in response to Cong's SayCM campaign


Karnataka

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Vijayan meets Bommai in B'luru, discusses major railway projects

