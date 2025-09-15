Internal reservation row: Don’t take deadline lightly, BJP warns K'taka govt

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS) The Karnataka Government must not take lightly the one-week deadline given on the issue of internal reservations, the Karnataka BJP unit warned on Monday.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary, P. Rajeev, speaking to the media on Monday at the party's office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, said: “The government still has two days. They should have called us and held talks. They should have explained the steps being taken towards a review process.”

He criticised the government, saying it is neglecting certain communities and added that this negligence would come at a cost.

“The deadline we gave ends this Wednesday at 5 P.M. If the government continues to ignore the pain of these oppressed communities, it will have to face the consequences,” he stated.

He questioned why the government hasn’t issued any clarification or taken any action yet, asking: “What measures have been taken? What is the government’s stand on the protest by 35,000 to 40,000 people?”

He also questioned Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who had accepted the protestors' memorandum. He warned that a stronger protest than the previous one would be organized.

“We are waiting till Wednesday 5 P.M. for the government’s decision. After that, we will decide on our next course of action,” he said.

He criticised the implementation of internal reservation by the Karnataka Government, saying it is unscientific and unconstitutional, and that Supreme Court guidelines have not been followed.

“They haven’t implemented any reports or recommendations,” he added.

He pointed out that under the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai, a reservation of 4.5 per cent was granted to the Bhovi, Banjara, Koracha, and Korama sub castes in the Scheduled Caste category, and an additional 1 per cent to 59 nomadic castes, totaling 5.5 per cent.

“Despite this, the current government has combined these two categories and allotted only 5 per cent reservation, effectively reducing it by 0.5 per cent. That’s why we all came together and held a major protest at Freedom Park on September 10. Minister Ramalinga Reddy received our memorandum then. We gave the government a one-week deadline,” he said.

He stated that even to this day, the government has not informed what actions have been taken or provided any clarification.

“Instead, they have tried to file criminal cases against me and some other protestors. This only shows the government’s desperation. By registering FIRs against the protestors, the government has indirectly admitted that it is rattled by the protest,” Rajeev claimed.

In response to a question about CM Siddaramaiah's remarks on equality and religious conversions, Rajeev countered: “That is not the topic of discussion today. Siddaramaiah should be asked how much effort he personally made till the age of 75 to prevent such conversions.”

He interpreted Siddaramaiah’s statements as contradictory to iconic and reverred saint and poet from Karnataka Kanakadasa’s message, saying: “Kanakadasa had said we should not fight in the name of caste. Let’s discuss efforts to implement that message another day. But today, new castes have been created. How are these names appearing in the caste list? Where is their basis?”

He questioned: “There are Banjara and Lambani castes. But there’s no such thing as a Banjara Christian or a Bovi Christian caste. So where did these new castes come from?”

On a question regarding BJP leader Pratap Simha facing a legal setback over questioning the choice of Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dusshera, Rajeev responded: “When an incident is viewed from both religious and legal perspectives, the viewpoints differ. Religious sentiment is one thing; law is another.”

On the Dussehra controversy, he said, “There is an allegation that religious sentiments are being hurt. Pratap Simha went to court in his personal capacity. The party did not approach the court.”

Obadenahalli Muniyappa, a leader from the Bovi community, Prashanth, BJP SC Morcha State Office Secretary were present.

