‘K’taka a milch cow for Congress’: Basavaraj Bommai on Bihar polls

Gadag, Oct 29 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged on Wednesday that the state becomes a milch cow for Congress whenever there are elections in any of the states in the country.

“Whenever the Congress is in power in Karnataka, there is always a tradition of sending money out of the state. Several incidents in the past stand as proof of this. Telangana, too, had no funds of its own. For the Congress, Karnataka has become a milch cow,” he alleged.

Basavaraj Bommai said that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah talk about protecting the Constitution, but in reality, they act against it.

“They preach one thing and practice another. Many unconstitutional acts are being committed. The government is attempting to curb citizens’ freedom of speech and fundamental rights and is trying to bring police rule in the state,” said Bommai in reference to the Dharwad High Court Bench's stay on the state government's order against the RSS.

On the ‘November Revolution’ in the state government, Bommai said he didn’t have anything to do with their so-called revolution.

“The so-called November Revolution is nothing but an illusion. In fact, it is the people of Karnataka who are now disillusioned with this government. The Congress leaders have completely forgotten governance. Development has become a mirage. There is no financial discipline, and that is why they are engaging in political drama,” he said.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah has lost control over his cabinet ministers and officials, adding that in the past two and a half years, not a single developmental work has been accomplished.

“The government must tell the people what purpose it served in completing this two-and-a-half-year term,” Bommai demanded.

He also claimed that Siddaramaiah says one thing, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar says exactly the opposite, and the ministers say something else altogether.

On aspects of a Dalit Chief Minister, Bommai said that they will welcome the Dalit Chief Minister.

“As long as Karnataka’s fate remains in the hands of the Congress, the state will never prosper,” he remarked.

--IANS

mka/dan