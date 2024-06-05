Amritpal Singh
J·Jun 05, 2024, 07:56 am
Explained | Two jailed candidates have won Lok Sabha polls. Can they take oath -- and how?
J·Jun 04, 2024, 05:33 am
Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat with over 50,000 votes
J·May 18, 2023, 01:15 pm
Amritpal's parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal Arrested In Moga, Shifted To Assam's Dibrugarh Jail
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab police from Moga
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
The idea of Khalistan takes a new avatar.
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal's Top Aide Joga Singh Arrested From Sirhind: Punjab Police
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal's Mentor Papalpreet Arrested In Hoshiarpur
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fugitive Radical Preacher Amritpal's Video Surfaces On Social Media
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Denim Jacket, Mask, No Turban; Amritpal Spotted On Delhi Streets
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal Singh seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amritpal Backdated Outfit's Formation For Sidhu's Fame
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Alert Issued In Uttarakhand Against Amritpal Singh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's Last Location In Haryana': Punjab IGP
