Pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh Seeks Court's Permission to Attend Parliament

Chandigarh: Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He has sought permission to attend the Parliament session and participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In his petition, Amritpal Singh argued that his prolonged absence is preventing his 19 lakh voters from having their voice heard in Parliament. He claimed his detention is politically motivated and intended to curb his rising popularity.

The detention order, issued by the Deputy Magistrate of Amritsar in March 2023, has been extended multiple times.

A fresh detention order was issued in March 2024, citing reasons like social media posts and allegedly unauthorised items found in the jail. Amritpal Singh has described these reasons as weak and unconstitutional.

The Khadoor Sahib MP further contends that his detention violates not only his constitutional rights but also the rights of the voters in his constituency. In his petition, he has sought interim release from the court and a prompt decision on the pending matter.

On January 9, Tarsem Singh, father of Independent MP and 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh criticised the imposition of the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) on his son, calling it a 'conspiracy' to stop the jailed MP's family from launching a political party.

Speaking to ANI about the UAPA charge, the father said, "Now when the imposition of NSA on him comes to an end, they already imposed UAPA. Now when we are planning to launch a political party, it is a conspiracy to stop us. Bhagwant Mann's anti-Sikh mindset is being exposed. Without any proof or investigation, such things are being done to defame Amritpal.

Faridkot Police Superintendent confirmed that UAPA had been invoked against the jailed MP. (ANI)