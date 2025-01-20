Pro-Khalistan Extremists Disrupt Screening of 'Emergency' in Harrow Cinema

London: A group of pro-Khalistan extremists stormed a cinema in the London town of Harrow and attempted to stop the screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film "Emergency," the social movement of British Hindus and Indians, Insight UK, stated on Monday.

Taking to X, UK Insights posted a video where it showed the extremists shouting pro-Khalistani slogans during the screening of the film, which was centred around India's 1975 emergency period.

"Pro-Khalistan extremists storm Harrow cinema and attempt to stop the screening of "Emergency"," the movement stated.

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters who were attempting to further the cause of Khalistan, advocating for the secession of the state of Punjab from India, as alleged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader.

Meanwhile, Emergency, which was released on January 17, 2025, revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history.

Directed by Kangana herself, the film explores the political turmoil and societal impacts of the emergency, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik. (ANI)