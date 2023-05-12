Lucknow: A voter turnout of 53 per cent was recorded in the final phase of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to official figures, as the Samajwadi Party accused BJP supporters of indulging in malpractices, especially in Kannauj. The polling began at 7 am in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya districts. According to a press statement issued by the state election commission, polling was held peacefully with 57 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 53.76 per cent in Etawah, 52.6 per cent turnout in Ayodhya, 50.49 per cent in Bareilly, 50.48 per cent in Aligarh, 45.52 per cent in Ghaziabad, and 42. 64 per cent in Kanpur till 5 pm. Overall, the voting percentage in this phase is 53, said the statement. The voting percentage in the first phase of urban body polls conducted on May 4 was 52. Polling will be held again in three wards in a Municipal committee in Bilhaur of Kanpur as some miscreants allegedly filled water in ballot boxes at these centres, according to the statement. Officials also said that voters who lined up at the polling centres beofre 6.00 pm, were allowed to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) though a series of tweets accused members of the ruling party of indulging in fake voting in the Gursahaiganj polling booth of Kannauj. The party alleged that BJP MP Subrat Pathak and his supporters misbehaved with SP workers and voters at another booth in Kannauj, and appealed to the State Election Commission to take notice of it. It also claimed that the husband of an independent nominee in Kanpur’s Ghatampur was shot at and that Dalits and OBCs were being not allowed to vote. There have been reports of six fake voters being c ...