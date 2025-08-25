Shubhanshu Shukla arrives in Lucknow to a hero's welcome

Lucknow, Aug 25 (IANS) Family members of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with people from across Uttar Pradesh, gathered at Lucknow Airport on Monday to welcome the astronaut after his successful historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

As Shukla arrived, he was received with great enthusiasm by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has achieved new heights in the field of space technology. We are very happy to welcome our son here. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a new path to the entire world, and on this occasion, the state government has organised several events across the state in his honour. He is an inspiration for the youth."

The family members of IAF Group Captain Shukla expressed their happiness and pride, stating he has achieved great heights and brought India's name to space.

The airport was filled with chants of pride as students from Shukla's alma mater also joined the celebrations, waving Tricolours and expressing their admiration.

"I want to become like Shubhanshu Shukla so that I can make my country proud like he did," a student told IANS.

Another student, proud to share the same school as Shukla, said, "He has made the entire nation proud, and we are here to welcome him. We are very excited."

One more student echoed the sentiment, adding, "We are very happy that Shubhanshu Shukla, an alumnus of our school, has made India so proud. I wish to do the same one day."

In June, Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS). He returned on July 15, after an 18-day mission, which was packed with several experiments led by ISRO and other activities on the orbital lab. He later underwent rehabilitation in the US.

He returned to India early on August 17 and met the Prime Minister.

Shukla's Ax-4 mission, carried out with international partners, was hailed across the nation for providing vital experience and strengthening India's ambitions for its upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

--IANS

sd/dpb