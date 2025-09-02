UP CM Yogi orders probe into lathi charge on ABVP workers in Barabanki, cop removed

Lucknow, Sep 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the lathi charge on the workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University in Barabanki.

Acting on his directions, Circle Officer (CO) Harshit Chauhan has been removed from his post, and the probe has been handed over to IG Ayodhya Range Praveen Kumar.

The clash broke out on Monday when ABVP workers and students staged a protest at the university, alleging that the university is accepting admissions in LLB course even after its recognition was cancelled. They also claimed that the law course was not affiliated with the Bar Council of India (BCI).

During the protest, ABVP workers clashed with the police. After which, the police lathi-charged the students and ABVP workers. More than 25 people were injured.

The administration, however, termed the protesters as “outsiders” and called the police.

Police initially tried to pacify the crowd, but as the protest turned unruly, they resorted to a lathi charge. Around a dozen ABVP workers were injured in the action.

ABVP Avadh Pradesh state secretary Pushpendra Bajpai alleged that the university had been misleading law students since 2022 about its BCI affiliation.

“They are playing with the future of the students. When we demanded answers, students Adarsh Pandey and Abhay Ram Tripathi were expelled,” he claimed, adding that instead of holding a dialogue, the Vice Chancellor called in the police.

Bajpai announced that ABVP would stage a protest march in Hazratganj on Tuesday against the police action.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Vikas Mishra distanced the university from the incident, claiming it was a clash between local residents and ABVP workers.

“Our staff was not involved. Two students were expelled earlier for indiscipline. The protest was held without prior notice,” he said, while expressing sympathy for those injured.

--IANS

skp/