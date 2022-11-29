    Menu

    Moradabad

    Dalit activist killed in UP shooting

    Pankaj Sharma
    November29/ 2022

    Moradabad (The Hawk): In the Thakurdwara neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, a 30-year-old Dalit activist was allegedly shot dead on the orders of a local history sheeter who saw him as a danger to his illicit activities. Hemraj Meena, SSP (Moradabad), said: "On the orders of history-sheeter Atul Sharma Pandit and his assistant Golu, one Bilal shot Vishal Valmiki. In response to the victim's family's complaint, a FIR has been filed. The offender must be taken into custody by one of five squads." Atul Sharma, Bilal, and Golu have been charged with violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 as well as IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy). Mukesh Valmiki, Vishal's father, said: "My son was becoming increasingly well-liked among young people from various communities after recently joining a right-wing group. Sharma was unable to comprehend the popularity of a Dalit." Local sanitation workers have made the decision to strike starting on Tuesday in protest of the killing. Arpit Kapoor, a Thakurdwara circle officer who is looking into the issue, said: "After the murder, the mood is tense in this place. We are working to have all of the accused individuals listed in the case arrested as soon as ...

    Continue Reading
    More about Moradabad

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in