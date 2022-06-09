Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against SP MLC for making indecent remarks against Lord Shiva

Moradabad: A case was registered against Uttar Pradesh MLC and Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav in the Kanth police station of Moradabad for allegedly making indecent remarks on Lord Shiva. The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks by the SP leader. Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of IPC. It was alleged that the SP MLC made indecent remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in a purported video.

While registering a complaint, the Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the Hindu sentiments were hurt by Lal Bihari Yadav. This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi row where the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was discovered within the premises of the mosque during the survey that was ordered by the Varanasi court. In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made alleged controversial religious remarks during a TV show.—ANI