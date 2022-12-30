Baghpat, UP (The Hawk): A young man in his early 30s was discovered hanged from a tree in a graveyard behind Mandi Samiti in the Khekra neighbourhood of the Baghpat district. Upon getting information, a police squad rushed to the scene and sent the body to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Vijay Chaudhary, the circle officer, stated that the matter is being investigated from every perspective but that the precise cause of the victim's death has not yet been determined. Police found a suicide note nearby, he continued. It has not yet been determined who the victim is. After the autopsy report is received, further information might be made ...