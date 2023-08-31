Zoya Akhtar Shares Special Post For Archies Gang

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is all set to make everyone nostalgic with her upcoming film 'The Archies' on Saturday penned a sweet note for the cast as their first hoarding goes up the Mumbai streets.

The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja. Recently, the gang of the Archies, took to the streets of Mumbai to make the announcement of the release date.

Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a snap of the whole cast and penned a sweet note.

br />She wrote, "Your first hoarding is up kiddos. May there be many more. May you never stop working hard and forever remain wide eyed. I wish you the world."

As soon as Zoya uploaded the post, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Khushi Kapoor, who is playing Betty Cooper in the film wrote, “Love you.”

Suhana Khan also commented, “Loove u Zoya.”

‘The Archies’ is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7. ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Makers announced the date of launch with a live billboard on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser revealing that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors. —ANI