Yogi inaugurates 144 buildings for police Deptt in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings of the police department through virtual medium from Lucknow.

On the occasion of the inauguration event, Yogi Adityanath said that he was extremely happy to hand over these 144 projects worth Rs 260 crore to the world's largest police force.

"I am happy that the result of the work done within five years is in front of all of us. Five years ago, the image of Uttar Pradesh was in the form of a state which was counted as BIMARU state in the world and in the country -one where there was no focus on the development due to poor law and order.

Without naming the previous governments, he said that people's perceptions about the state were very bad due to a riot taking place every other third day. The industry and the traders were upset and felt insecure, he pointed out.

The newly constructed hostels, barracks and discussion rooms were inaugurated online in 18 police stations of Agra. There is a facility to accommodate 532 policemen in the barracks and hostels. There is a separate arrangement for women personnel to stay on the ground floor. On the first and second floors there are halls for the policemen. There is also a kitchen in the barracks.

The virtual inauguration of the new building of Kokhraj police station in Kaushambhi was also done.

Three projects of Aligarh have also been inaugurated. This includes the hostel constructed by the Public Works Department.

