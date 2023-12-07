Yemen's Houthis fire ballistic missiles at Israeli city of Eilat

Israel's Arrow Defense Thwarts Houthi Ballistic Missile Attack Over Red Sea: Iran-backed rebels claim responsibility, as tensions rise in the region amid ongoing conflicts.

Tel Aviv [Israel]: The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired ballistic missiles over the Red Sea that were intercepted and shot down by Israel's long-range Arrow air defence system, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

The daily reported that the incident set off sirens in Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, though the Israel Defence forces said the surface-to-surface missile did not enter the country's airspace.

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The alert was activated according to protocol," the IDF said in a statement.

The Iran-backed rebel group later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it fired several missiles at "military targets" in the Eilat area.

The Houthis fired several ballistic missiles and drones at Eilat since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October, all of which were either intercepted or missed their intended targets.

The Times of Israel reported that Wednesday's Arrow interception was Israel's fourth interception of a ballistic missile, all of which occurred amid the war in Gaza. Cruise missiles and drones launched by the Houthis in recent weeks have been taken out by Israeli fighter jets.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swaths of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel along with Hamas -- which is also sponsored by Tehran, the daily noted.



Further, according to The Times of Israel, the Houthi rebels have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Iranian-backed group's slogan is "Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory to Islam."

Iran has warned repeatedly that Israel could face wider threats if it does not halt its war against Gazan terrorists, launched after Hamas's October 7 terrorist rampage through southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday, ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis struck three commercial ships in the Red Sea while a US warship shot down three drones in self-defence during an hourlong assault, the US military said.

—ANI