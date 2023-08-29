Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Shooting Beings Soon Says Shweta Triapthi

Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi, who was recently seen in Jio Cinema’s series Kaalkoot, confirms the second season of her hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Shweta Triapthi was interacting with Newshelpline on the side-lines of Kshitij, Cultural Festival of Mithibai College.

Confirming the second season of hit series, Shweta said, ““We are going to start shooting Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2, had a narration of few episodes, and I loved them, the show will be fun and entertaining. I am excited to be Shikha again. And I will talk about Mirzapur 3, once the release date is announced”

Shweta Tripathi also talked about her hit series Kaalkot, also starring Vijay Varma based on acid attack.

She said, “When I read the story of Kaalkoot, and from whatever I could understand or feel, I felt very blessed because she roles or opportunities one doesn’t get easily, and I feel once I get such opportunities, I must latch on to them and try to do full justice to it, because the stories we are telling, these are real stories.”

“I don’t mean to say that Parul is a real-life person, but it is definitely inspired from the girls and boys who are just like us, and it is important to step out of your own bubble, and understand and respect one another for their decision” added Shweta.

This year, Kshitij is running a campaign named ‘AASTHA’ with Acid Attack Survivors in Mumbai. Talking about the initiative, Shweta said, “Raksha mean protection, so I think I will start by protecting myself from myself first. Eat healthy, live proper and protect yourself bad influence, only than one could protect someone else.”