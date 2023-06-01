Wrestlers protest: Security tightened at Delhi borders ahead of demonstrations called by SKM

New Delhi: As a result of a demand for nationwide demonstrations made by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, security at Delhi's border points was increased.

Security officers are on high alert at all border crossings, and additional pickets have been erected, according to the Delhi Police.

We have increased security at Delhi's borders with the deployment of additional police officers and the installation of additional pickets. We need to make sure everything stays in order and nothing bad happens. According to a senior police official, "this has been done as a precaution."

He stated that border checks are being conducted on vehicles coming into Delhi from adjoining states.

Wrestlers have been demanding Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually abusing female grapplers, including a minor. On Tuesday, the SKM, an umbrella organisation of farmers' unions, called for nationwide rallies on June 1.

The SKM issued a statement justifying its protest calls, saying they were directed towards protecting Indian wrestlers' and other groups' "democratic right to protest" and seeking the arrest of Singh, a BJP MP.

It pledged to work with other groups to organise rallies, including labour unions, women's groups, youth groups, students, and intellectuals.

As they attempted to march to the newly inaugurated Parliament building on Sunday, the Delhi Police withdrew the protesting wrestlers from Jantar Mantar, where they had been camped out since April 23 demanding Singh's arrest.

They were imprisoned, but eventually released.—Inputs from Agencies