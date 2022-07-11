Construction of longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column piers

New Delhi (The Hawk) : Another World Record in the Bag! Heartiest Congratulations to Team Maharashtra Metro & Team NHAI on achieving the world record in Nagpur by: -Constructing longest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column pierssaid Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets.





The Minister said constructing Maximum Metro stations (3 Metro Stations) on Double Decker Viaduct in Nagpur ,Recognized by Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records, this is indeed a proud moment for the entire country.

Shri Gadkari thanked the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered day & night to make this day happen. He said such development is the fulfillment of the promise by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Government on building world class infrastructure in New India.



