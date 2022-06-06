World Environment Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm By Sangeen Shakti Brigade

Roorkee (The Hawk): World Environment Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by Sangeen Shakti Brigade on 5 th June, 2022 in Roorkee to raise awareness amongst people from all spheres of life regarding the significance of safe, clean and sustainable environment. On this occasion a public outreach platform was organised through a tree plantation drive in Roorkee

Cantonment by children, students from various schools and colleges, NCC cadets, women and Ex Servicemen. Subsequent to the plantation drive, a 5 km run with a theme of 'Run for Planet ' was held in which approx 500 persons including children, youth and adults participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Several army veterans also participated in the event.

The run successfully culminated with distribution of various prizes with theme of world environment day. The successful conduct of events was praised by the locals with a pledge to take better care of our environment by inculcating various good habits which contribute positively towards the protection of our environment.